Two people have died early Sunday morning following a collision on Highway 16A near Range Road 265, said Stony Plain RCMP.

The incident happened at 12:52 a.m. in the eastbound lane of the highway near Spruce Grove. Traffic was diverted for several hours as RCMP investigated.

Information on the victims has not been released as police try to contact their family. Mounties also did not say what type of vehicle was involved.

RCMP continue to investigate the fatal crash.