

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Police have charged one man who they believe is responsible for a series of armed robberies, and whom they asked the public to help identify.

On Monday, Cold Lake RCMP released photos of a suspect and a vehicle that were seen at three armed robberies on Jan. 12.

Police arrested Pablo Marroquin Morales, a 20-year-old Cold Lake resident, after receiving tips from the public.

Following a warranted search of a home the next day, police recovered items used in the thefts.

Morales faces one charge each of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon, and three charges each of robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent and using a firearm in the commission of an offence.

He was taken into custody and scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 23.

Corp. Marie-Eve Mackenzie-Plante expressed gratitude for the public’s assistance, saying, “The tips we received from the photos we provided were crucial in quickly arresting and bringing the suspect before the courts.”