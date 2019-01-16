Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Person charged in series of Cold Lake robberies
Police released this photo of a suspect who allegedly robbed three Cold Lake businesses on Jan. 12.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 8:22PM MST
Police have charged one man who they believe is responsible for a series of armed robberies, and whom they asked the public to help identify.
On Monday, Cold Lake RCMP released photos of a suspect and a vehicle that were seen at three armed robberies on Jan. 12.
Police arrested Pablo Marroquin Morales, a 20-year-old Cold Lake resident, after receiving tips from the public.
Following a warranted search of a home the next day, police recovered items used in the thefts.
Morales faces one charge each of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon, and three charges each of robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent and using a firearm in the commission of an offence.
He was taken into custody and scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 23.
Corp. Marie-Eve Mackenzie-Plante expressed gratitude for the public’s assistance, saying, “The tips we received from the photos we provided were crucial in quickly arresting and bringing the suspect before the courts.”