

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Police are looking for the man they believe is responsible for three armed robberies in Cold Lake, Alta.

Cold Lake RCMP responded to three armed robberies on Jan. 12 at Esso North, Esso South and Red Rooster. In each case, the suspect entered the business with a covered face and armed with what was believed to be a firearm. Each time, he left the scene in a small vehicle.

No one was injured in any of the incidents.

RCMP said an extensive search of the area with police dogs did not locate the thief.

Police believe the same suspect is involved in all three. He is described by witnesses as being about 173 centimetres (5’8”) tall, between 20 and 25 years old and having dark hair. He was seen wearing a black sweater with a white Element logo, green baseball hat, black pants and dark shoes.

Those with information about the events are asked to call Cold Lake RCMP Detachment at 780-594-3302 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.