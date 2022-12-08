Person in ceiling the reason for Corona LRT closure Thursday morning: officials

A person "trespassing" in an area with operational equipment is what prompted a snag in downtown Edmonton LRT service Thursday morning, officials say.

According to Edmonton Transit Service, the person was noticed by a security guard and deemed to be a potential safety risk to themselves as well as staff and commuters, so the Corona LRT station was closed down.

ETS alerted users around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday that "significant service disruptions" at the Corona LRT station were causing travel delays.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene at about 8 a.m., Edmonton Police Service was there and security guards were preventing commuters from going down to the platform level.

Police later told CTV New Edmonton a male had been found "in the ceiling" of the station.

He escaped via a street-level manhole, a police spokesperson said.

Bus service was offered between the Churchill and University stations until about 9 a.m. when the station reopened.