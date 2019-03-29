

CTV Edmonton





Phone service has partially been restored to residents in Sangudo and Mayerthorpe after it was knocked out for most of Thursday by a vandal.

Landline, cell phone and internet service was cut off to about 2,000 customers in the Lac Ste. Anne County area after a fire was deliberately set at the TELUS building in Sangudo on Wednesday night.

Emergency services and county buildings were also impacted by the vandalism.

TELUS says wireless service was restored in the afternoon on Thursday, and more than half of landlines are also back in service.

A spokesperson says they are working around the clock to restore the other services.

Police have located a blue Toyota vehicle in Whitecourt that they believe was involved in the vandalism, but the suspect is still at large.