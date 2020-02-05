EDMONTON -- Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Red Deer on Tuesday.

The robbery happened at the bank on 50 Avenue around 4 p.m.

The robber threatened staff, and received an undisclosed amount of cash, before leaving on foot.

The thief is described as white, between 50 and 65 years old, 5'7", wearing a black jacket, jeans and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.