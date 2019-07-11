Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an appearance at the re-election campaign launch for MP Amarjeet Sohi in Edmonton Thursday night.

MP Randy Boissonnault introduced Trudeau and Sohi at the Liberal Party event in the Grand Imperial Banquet and Conference Centre.

The prime minister defended the lengthy process to approve the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion—a project spearheaded by Sohi, the natural resources minister.

"We’re going to get things built by doing it the right way," Trudeau said.

"We can grow the economy and grow our natural resources by protecting our natural environment and supporting Indigenous people."

Sohi's biggest competition is expected to be conservative candidate Tim Uppal, who the current MP defeated in 2015 by 92 votes.

Only three of Alberta's 34 federal seats are held by Liberals: Sohi and Boissonnault in Edmonton and Kent Hehr in Calgary.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Matt Woodman