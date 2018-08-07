Edmonton police requested the public’s help to find a 10-year-old who disappeared Monday afternoon.

Fatima Ali was last seen at a home in the area of Beaumaris Road and 158 Avenue at around 4 p.m.

Police are concerned about Ali’s disappearance, but foul play is not suspected.

Ali is 157 centimetres (5’2”) tall, 45 kilograms (100 pounds), and has brown eyes and black hair, EPS said. The girl was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black leggings and a black hijab when she went missing.

She’s known to use public transit, police said.

Anyone with information about Ali’s whereabouts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.