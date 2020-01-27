EDMONTON -- One person is in custody after a police chase in the area of 160 Street and 114 Avenue overnight.

Officers were called to the area just before 1 a.m. Monday to check on a report of a possible break and enter.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle that then led them on a chase.

The chase ended in a rural area east of St. Albert, at TWP 542 and Range Road 251. The vehicle slid into a ditch after trying to go around a corner.

One male was taken into custody.

Police tell CTV News Edmonton that no one was injured.