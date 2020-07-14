EDMONTON -- Edmonton Police Service set up a command post and surrounded a home in the Bellevue area northeast of downtown Edmonton Tuesday, after a man turned up at the Royal Alexandra Hospital with serious injuries.

Police with long guns were staging in a parking lot near 118 Avenue and 66 Street around 5 p.m.

An officer on scene confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that it was a “weapons complaint,” and the victim made it to hospital without EMS help, but said he couldn’t confirm the nature of his injuries.

Several police cruisers were seen outside of the emergency department at the hospital around 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information is available.