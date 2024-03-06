EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Police investigate sexual assault at south-side rec centre

    Edmonton police on March 6, 2024, released photos of a man they suspect sexually assaulted a girl the day before at the Terwillegar Recreation Centre. Also pictured is an SUV police say dropped the man off at the south-side facility. (Credit: EPS) Edmonton police on March 6, 2024, released photos of a man they suspect sexually assaulted a girl the day before at the Terwillegar Recreation Centre. Also pictured is an SUV police say dropped the man off at the south-side facility. (Credit: EPS)
    Edmonton police are searching for the culprit in the sexual assault of a girl at a city recreation centre.

    The Edmonton Police Service say they're looking for a man who followed a 13-year-old girl into a family change room stall at the Terwillegar Recreation Centre on Tuesday and sexually assaulted her.

    Police say they responded at 4:35 p.m. to a report of the sexual assault.

    The man sought by police is described as Asian with a slim build, black hair dyed yellow/blonde and wearing a grey winter jacket, light-coloured pants, black boots and, at times, a black hat.

    Police say he was dropped off at the recreation centre by a silver mid-sized SUV.

    The girl and her family are receiving support from the Zebra Child and Youth Advocacy Centre, police say.

    “We are confident that someone out there knows who this suspect is,” Det. Kevin Chung of the police child protection section said in a release issued Wednesday.

    “A stranger attack like this, in a populated recreation centre, is incredibly concerning, and we encourage anyone who knows more about this incident or the male suspect to contact police immediately.”

    Anyone who may know the identity of the man suspected in this case is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250. 

