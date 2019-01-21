

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Police are looking for two men believed to be responsible for a series of break-and-enters in the Rimbey area.

During the evening of Jan. 9 and into the early morning of Jan. 10, the two men allegedly conducted five separate break-and-enters.

The suspects stole a flat-deck trailer that belongs to Nikirk Construction. The trailer was homebuilt with the company named cut into the metal. It also has an aluminum windbreaker on the front of the trailer.

Security footage shows one suspect was wearing orange coveralls and a white mask, while the other was wearing all black. They were driving a black pickup.

Police asked anyone with information related to the crimes to contact Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.