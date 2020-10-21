EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service is asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old Edson girl who was last seen in southeast Edmonton on Oct.17.

Taylor Gardner was given a ride from Edson to a friend's house in Jackson Heights by an unknown person on Saturday, said EPS.

She left the residence later that day and has not been seen since, said police.

Gardner is described as a white female, with sandy blonde shoulder length hair. She's 5'2", approximately 120 pounds and was last seen wearing black ripped jeans and a black sweater with "SCOTTS" written in large bold letters across the chest with yellow trim.

Police say Gardner was not carrying a cell phone, money or winter-appropriate clothing. Her disappearance is considered to be out of character.

Police are asking anyone with information on her location to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.