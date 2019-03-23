Police are investigating a “suspicious death” after being called to a stabbing in southeast Edmonton.

Police were called to a home in Lakewood Village around 8:25 p.m. on Friday for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found an injured 35-year-old man.

He later died in hospital from his injuries.

An autopsy has been scheduled for March 25.

Investigators said they do not have any suspects in custody, and asked anyone with information to contact Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.