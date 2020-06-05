EDMONTON -- A 32-year-old man has been arrested after RCMP received a complaint about a man making unwanted contact with an underage girl.

Vermilion RCMP received the complaint on Wednesday. On Thursday, they executed a search warrant at a home in Mannville, Alta. A man was also arrested.

Jim Douglas Wilson, 32, has been charged with one count of criminal harassment, six counts of breach of release conditions, two counts of breach of probation, and one count of possessing a weapon contrary to prohibition order.

Wilson was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Vermilion Provincial Court on June 15.