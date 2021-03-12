EDMONTON -- A police officer was dragged by a fleeing vehicle in west Edmonton Friday morning but was not seriously hurt.

EPS said it pulled over two men heading west on Stony Plain Road near Winterburn Road around 9:45 a.m. and a weapon was spotted in their vehicle.

The driver then took off, dragging the officer for several seconds, then the vehicle stopped.

Officials said the officer was not seriously hurt and both people in the vehicle were arrested.

Traffic was reduced to one lane as police investigated the incident.

Two ambulances and a parked cube van were spotted at the scene.