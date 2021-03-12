EDMONTON -- A police officer was dragged by a fleeing vehicle just west of Edmonton Friday morning but was not seriously hurt.

EPS said it pulled over two men heading west on Highway 16A near Winterburn Road around 9:45 a.m. and a weapon was spotted in their vehicle.

The driver then took off, dragging the officer for several seconds.

Officials said the officer was not seriously hurt.

They also said the vehicle continued onto 79 Avenue – east of Highway 60 – where the driver pulled over and both occupants surrendered.

Traffic on Stony Plain Road was reduced to one lane as police investigated.

EPS also confirmed a separate collision at the scene.

A spokeswoman told CTV News Edmonton it appeared a vehicle struck a cube van that had slowed down for the police presence.

Two ambulances, a fire truck and a parked cube van were spotted along the roadway.