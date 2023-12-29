Police release photos of man in August arson at west-end storage facility

Edmonton police released photos Friday evening of a man they believe is responsible for an August arson at a west-end storage facility.

Investigators supplied photos of a man they say entered and exited the U-Haul building at 111 Avenue and 154 Street multiple times immediately before the fire, "changing his shirt multiple times," the Edmonton Police Service said in a media release.

Once the fire began, he left the facility and headed south through the parking lot, police said.

The fire, which Edmonton firefighters dealt with for several hours after responding to a call at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, was described as "about as labour intensive as firefighting can be" by Edmonton Fire Rescue Services personnel.

A section of 111 Avenue was blocked off during efforts to control and put out the fire.

Fire crews worked through the night and into the afternoon battling the fire, which investigators identified as arson four days later.

No injuries or damage estimates have been reported.

Anyone with information about the man in the photos is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).