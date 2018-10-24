

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Wetaskiwin RCMP are still looking for a 14-year-old who hasn’t been seen since leaving his home in September.

Police were told Moise Mcintyre left his home on foot on September 19. He had not returned by September 25, when police first asked the public’s assistance.

RCMP said there have been no leads on his location since then.

Mcintyre is said to be 168 centimetres (5’6”) tall, 68 kilograms (160 pounds), and to have brown hair and eyes. He has a birthmark on his face that looks like a bruise.

Police said he was last seen wearing a red winter jacket, white Nike shoes, a grey backpack, and a blue New York hat.

Individuals with information on his location are asked to call Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7267, their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.