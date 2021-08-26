EDMONTON -- Calls for help to locate a woman who went missing 15 years ago while working at a wildfire lookout tower in Alberta have been renewed by RCMP.

Stephanie Stewart, 70, was monitoring for potential wildfires near Hinton, Alta. at the Athabasca Fire Lookout Tower when she did not respond to a morning radio check-in on Aug. 26, 2006. Co-workers contacted police to report her missing and the search to find her began.

Mounties say first responders at the time thought Stewart had been victim to a predatory animal attack after finding animal hairs, prints, and scat near the scene.

RCMP Major Crimes examined the scene and her cabin but then ruled Stewart’s disappearance as suspicious, believing she could have been murdered.

“Alberta RCMP’s Historical Homicide Unit remains dedicated to this ongoing police investigation into Stephanie’s disappearance,” RCMP said in a statement. “Alberta RCMP resources continue working in partnership with Alberta Agriculture and Forestry and civilian search and rescue teams in hopes of locating Stephanie.”

RCMP say they have “nothing further to report” at this time but believe there are people who know what happened to Stewart 15 years ago.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Hinton RCMP at 780-865-2455 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.