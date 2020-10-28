EDMONTON -- St. Paul RCMP are asking for the public's help finding a wanted man in connection to a serious assault early Wednesday.

RCMP are looking for 44-year-old Lyle Tyson Cardinal of Saddle Lake First Nation.

Cardinal is accused of fleeing the scene of the assault before officers arrived and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, said RCMP.

Cardinal is wanted for two counts of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, three counts of uttering threats, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Lyle Tyson Cardinal is First Nations, six feet tall, 209 pounds, bald and has brown eyes.

RCMP said he should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870.