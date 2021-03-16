EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are seeking information on a 25-year-old woman who was last seen on Dec. 26, 2020.

Sobiah Ahmad was last seen in the Chapelle area, the Edmonton Police Service said.

EPS describes Ahmad as 5’2” tall and 144 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a nose piercing in addition to tattoos on her right hand, inside her right wrist, behind and in front of her right ear and on her right collarbone.

“Ahmad’s disappearance is considered to be out of character, and as such, family and police are concerned for her welfare,” according to an EPS news release.

EPS said Ahmad has connections to Calgary, Langley, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Ottawa and Montreal in addition to Edmonton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS by phone at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.