Police are looking for a man and woman who are believed to have information about a man who was killed last October.

Virgil Quinn, 36, was found seriously injured in an alley in north Edmonton on Oct. 17. He later died.

Homicide detectives have released images of a couple who are believed to have information on his death. Surveillance footage shows the man and woman at the bus stop near 118 Avenue and 83 Street on Oct. 17 around 8 p.m.

Those who know the couple are asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.