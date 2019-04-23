Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police seek couple seen near north Edmonton homicide scene
Police are searching for a couple who was seen at a bus station near the alley where Virgil Quinn was found fatally injured last October. (Photo submitted.)
Published Tuesday, April 23, 2019 4:51PM MDT
Police are looking for a man and woman who are believed to have information about a man who was killed last October.
Virgil Quinn, 36, was found seriously injured in an alley in north Edmonton on Oct. 17. He later died.
Homicide detectives have released images of a couple who are believed to have information on his death. Surveillance footage shows the man and woman at the bus stop near 118 Avenue and 83 Street on Oct. 17 around 8 p.m.
Those who know the couple are asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.