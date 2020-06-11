EDMONTON -- Edmonton Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a person of interest in the May 2020 hotel room homicide of 48-year-old Lisa Arsenault.

Police released surveillance images of the person at the Royal Lodge motel near 38 Avenue and Gateway Boulevard at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 24.

Investigators say the images are of a man who was walking outside of this motel, where Arsenault was murdered that Sunday evening.

According to police, Arsenault was found dead by a staff member inside of a suite.

Anyone who can identify the male seen in these surveillance images and/or who may have information about this homicide is urged to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.