Police seek help identifying person of interest in hotel room homicide
Police are seeking help in identifying this person of interest in the May 2020 hotel room homicide of Lisa Arsenault. (EPS)
EDMONTON -- Edmonton Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a person of interest in the May 2020 hotel room homicide of 48-year-old Lisa Arsenault.
Police released surveillance images of the person at the Royal Lodge motel near 38 Avenue and Gateway Boulevard at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 24.
Investigators say the images are of a man who was walking outside of this motel, where Arsenault was murdered that Sunday evening.
According to police, Arsenault was found dead by a staff member inside of a suite.
Anyone who can identify the male seen in these surveillance images and/or who may have information about this homicide is urged to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.