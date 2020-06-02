EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service is looking for information from the public about a fire that occurred at a fitness facility.

The fire happened on Saturday May 16 around 5 a.m. in the area of 41 Avenue and 101 Street.

The EPS said witnesses nearby heard a loud explosion and saw a bright orange flash at the rear doors of the building.

Investigators found jerry cans on scene after the fire was put out.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen someone filling up multiple jerry cans with gasoline between May 13 and May 16 to contact them.

Anyone with information can reach EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and online.