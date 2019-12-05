EDMONTON -- Police officers seized two machetes while they arrested a man wanted for multiple armed robberies south of Edmonton Wednesday.

Maskwacis RCMP spotted 28-year-old Donovan Rain in the Samson Cree Nation and attempted to arrest him. Police said Rain went into the backseat of a nearby vehicle with two members of the public inside, and denied he was Donovan Rain.

Police tried to take him out of the car and noticed “he had a metal object concealed in the front of his clothing,” RCMP said.

The officers called for backup and eventually arrested him.

Two machetes were strapped to the front of Rain’s body, RCMP said.

No one was injured during the arrest.

He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and resisting a peace officer.

Rain is in custody and scheduled to appear in court Dec. 10.