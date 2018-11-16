Lac La Biche RCMP are still trying to track down a male suspect, more than one year after a man in his 20s was killed.

Meanwhile, a woman reported missing at about the same time has not been found.

Michael Matthew Mountain, 26, was killed Oct. 28.

Police were called to reports of shots fired in the Lac La Biche area, and found Mountain suffering from a gunshot wound; he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In March, police said Margaret Simon, 53, has been charged with accessory to murder in Mountain’s death.

In Nov. 2017, RCMP obtained an arrest warrant for Lloyd Wesley Boudreau, 23, for the charge of first degree murder in connection to Mountain’s death.

A year later, police said they still have not found the accused, despite a number of tips.

On the same day Mountain died, police said Mandi Leigh Boucher was last seen on the Buffalo Lake Metis Settlement. The now-26 year old was believed to be with Boudreau.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Boucher and Boudreau is asked to call Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-623-4380 or local police.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).