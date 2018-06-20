The family of a missing woman believed to be with a murder suspect renewed their plea for her to contact them.

Mandi Leigh Boucher, 25, was reported missing near Boyle, Alberta on October 28, 2017. RCMP believe she is with Lloyd Wesley Boudreau, the alleged killer of Michael Matthew Mountain.

The victim’s body was found the day Boucher went missing.

Back in November 2017, Alannah Boucher, Mandi’s sister, told CTV News she was concerned for her sister’s safety. The family doesn’t know if Boudreau – who they claim is Boucher’s longtime boyfriend – is holding her against her will.

Last November, RCMP received tips from the public about seeing Boucher and Boudreau together in Edmonton, Lac La Biche, Boyle and St. Paul.

On Wednesday, Brittany Boucher, Mandi’s sister, said:

“Please Mandi, if you are out there somewhere, call me, message me – even just let us know you’re OK. We’re dying inside.”

