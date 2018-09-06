Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help to find a man in his 30s, who is believed to be behind a number of break and enters in southwest Edmonton in recent weeks.

Police said its alleged Joshua Luke Little, 38, broke into a home in the area of 213 Street and 50 Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018.

It’s also believed the same man was behind a break-in near 24 Avenue and 111A Street on August 18. In that case, it was reported a male suspect forced his way into the attached garage and main front door of the home.

Inside, it’s alleged he stole identification documents, jewelry, and vehicle keys.

Days before that break-in, on August 14, it’s alleged the same man broke into a home on Blackburn Drive. Police said a female resident was at home at the time, and fled before calling police.

The resident’s 2017 Porsche Macan was stolen after the suspect found the keys inside the house.

Surveillance video from the area identified Little as the suspect driving the vehicle.

Little is described as:

167 cm (5’6”) tall

98 kg (215 lbs)

Brown hair

Green eyes

Warrants have been issued for Little’s arrest in the break-ins on Aug. 14 and 18.

Anyone with details on Little’s whereabouts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).