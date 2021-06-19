EDMONTON -- A southwest Edmonton mosque is serving as a temporary vaccine clinic this weekend.

Between June 18 and June 20, Edmontonians are invited to receive a COVID-19 vaccination shot.

The pop-up clinic is a partnership between the Muslim Association of Canada, Alberta Health Services, and the province.

Volunteer with the Muslim Association of Canada, Karin Elemam, says the clinic helps to engage more people with respect to the COVID-19 vaccination.

“There is sometimes hesitancy with respect to some groups and having it happen in the community centre here definitely helps them with respect to being encouraged,” said Elemam.

“There’s a sense of comfort for them.”

Elemam says, so far, there seems to be a lot of excitement with many people coming in for their second dose.

“There’s a bit of a spring to their step, I noticed a lot of smiles coming in the door,” said Elemam.

The clinic opened Friday and will remain open until Sunday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Those interested can book online at the AHS website or call 811.