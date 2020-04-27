EDMONTON -- A power outage in North Edmonton briefly affected 4,441 customers, according to EPCOR.

The outage reported Monday morning affected customers in the neighbourhoods of:

Bell Rive

Crystallina Nera West

Eaux Claires

Elsinore

Klarvatten

Lago Lindo

Power was fully restored as of 1:15 p.m., according to EPCOR.

The outage was caused by a cable fault, which can be caused by a number of things including moisture or grit creating a crack in cable insulation, or regular wear-and-tear of the cable.