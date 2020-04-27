Power briefly knocked out to thousands of EPCOR customers in North Edmonton
Published Monday, April 27, 2020 12:17PM MDT Last Updated Monday, April 27, 2020 1:21PM MDT
(EPCOR)
EDMONTON -- A power outage in North Edmonton briefly affected 4,441 customers, according to EPCOR.
The outage reported Monday morning affected customers in the neighbourhoods of:
- Bell Rive
- Crystallina Nera West
- Eaux Claires
- Elsinore
- Klarvatten
- Lago Lindo
Power was fully restored as of 1:15 p.m., according to EPCOR.
The outage was caused by a cable fault, which can be caused by a number of things including moisture or grit creating a crack in cable insulation, or regular wear-and-tear of the cable.