Power outage behind traffic backlogs west of downtown
A power outage in the neighbourhoods surrounding Groat Road is now expected to last until 1 p.m., EPCOR says.
The Glenora, Inglewood, McQueen, North Glenora, Oliver, Westmount and Woodcroft neighbourhoods lost power around 8:10 a.m.
About 4,300 customers were affected.
Traffic lights were out on 102 Avenue between 124 Street and 142 Street Tuesday morning, and police say they are also out on 124 Street between 104 Avenue and 111 Avenue.
"There is a collision at 107 Ave and 124 St. Drivers should avoid the area, as traffic remains disorganized," police said.
"Motorists are reminded that when traffic lights are not functioning, they are to treat the intersection as a four-way stop and proceed with caution."
EPCOR originally estimated service would be restored at 10 a.m. but later extended the timeframe.
An equipment failure caused the outage.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Indigenous delegation to Vatican has been postponed: AFN national chief
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen: Nice weather today, freezing rain risk Wednesday
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Indigenous delegation to Vatican has been postponed: AFN national chief
Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald says an upcoming Indigenous delegation to the Vatican has been postponed. She made the announcement to a virtual gathering of chiefs this morning.
BREAKING | Ontario extends pause on reopening plan as COVID-19 situation worsens
Ontario is extending its pause indefinitely on moving to the next step of the reopening plan as COVID-19 cases continue to increase.
Could surge in COVID-19 cases in Ontario, Quebec mean new restrictions? Expert weighs in
As Canada's two most populous provinces grapple with a surge in COVID-19 cases, concerns are swirling over whether new restrictions could be imposed before the holidays.
Canadian-made, plant-based COVID-19 vaccine sees positive Phase 3 results
Quebec-based biopharmaceutical company Medicago and drug maker GlaxoSmithKline says they have achieved positive efficacy and safety results from their Phase 3 trial of their plant-based COVID-19 vaccine.
BREAKING | Ontario will see rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations even without Omicron variant, modelling suggests
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Ontario will continue to rise substantially, even without the Omicron variant, if vaccinations do not increase and further public health measures are not implemented, new modelling data released by the province's science table suggests.
'Immense relief': Canadian field hockey team gets return flight home from South Africa
A team of Canadian field hockey players will start their journey home from South Africa on Wednesday, after being stuck in the country due to travel restrictions suddenly imposed after the discovery of the Omicron COVID-19 variant there.
Superspreader event in Kingsville, Ont. investigated for 'breaches' in public health guidance
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is investigating a major COVID-19 outbreak at a Kingsville restaurant to see if there were any breaches in protocols.
Researchers to begin human trials on made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine you inhale, not inject
Researchers at McMaster University in Ontario have been approved to begin human trials on two Canadian-made COVID-19 vaccines that are delivered by inhaled aerosol to target the lungs and upper airways.
Canadian travellers at quarantine facilities report poor conditions, long waits
As Canada strengthens its travel restrictions amid the rise of the Omicron variant, frustration and confusion is ensuing for travellers stuck at quarantine facilities, many of whom are reporting inadequate conditions and poor communication from officers.
Calgary
-
Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon
Alberta's number of Omicron COVID-19 cases grew to 11 on Monday, and pandemic deaths to 3,263.
-
Calgary Zoo prepares ahead of expected arrival of baby gorilla in spring of 2022
The Calgary Zoo's western lowland gorilla troop is expected to grow in numbers in the coming months.
-
Canadian-made, plant-based COVID-19 vaccine sees positive Phase 3 results
Quebec-based biopharmaceutical company Medicago and drug maker GlaxoSmithKline says they have achieved positive efficacy and safety results from their Phase 3 trial of their plant-based COVID-19 vaccine.
Saskatoon
-
'Not getting on a plane any time soon': Deportation decision delayed in Humboldt Broncos case
A decision on whether a former truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash should be deported to India likely won't be coming until the new year.
-
Semi driver dead after 2 semi trucks collide: Sask. RCMP
A semi driver is dead after a crash just north of Davidson early Monday morning.
-
Meet the Saskatoon shelter owners who rescue animals from Sask. – and beyond
A local animal rescue is gearing up for their busy time as the weather gets colder - and they have their sights are set on fundraising for a bigger facility.
Regina
-
Sask. minister to travel to northern community Sucker River amid suicide crisis
An official from the Lac La Ronge Indian Band is sounding the alarm about increasing suicides in Saskatchewan’s northern communities.
-
'I hunt things in Saskatchewan': WWE star Brock Lesnar shouts out home province
During the WWE SmackDown, Lesnar used his Saskatchewan connection to intimidate his opponent -- Sami Zayn.
-
Phone call between Sask. premier, group opposing COVID-19 policies raises questions
Questions were raised at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Monday about a phone call between Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and an organization that opposes the province’s COVID-19 health measures.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. reports five new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, three under the age of 12
Prince Edward Island is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases on the Island to 23.
-
High winds from thunderstorms knock out power across Nova Scotia
A line of thunderstorms knocked out electricity to more than 25,000 Nova Scotia Power customers overnight.
-
Truckload of P.E.I. potatoes en route to Parliament Hill
A truckload of fresh Prince Edward Island potatoes is en route to Ottawa as part of efforts to restore exports of island spuds to the United States.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario will see rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations even without Omicron variant, modelling suggests
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Ontario will continue to rise substantially, even without the Omicron variant, if vaccinations do not increase and further public health measures are not implemented, new modelling data released by the province's science table suggests.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario extends pause on reopening plan as COVID-19 situation worsens
Ontario is extending its pause indefinitely on moving to the next step of the reopening plan as COVID-19 cases continue to increase.
-
Ontario reports 928 new cases of COVID-19 as positivity rate climbs
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 928 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the province's positivity rate for the disease reaches a level unseen in months.
Montreal
-
Canadians in hotel quarantine claim neglect after coming home from red-zoned countries
Canadians in hotel quarantine who have come back from so-called red-zoned COVID-19 countries say they're being neglected by the staff who are supposed to take care of them.
-
Quebec snowstorm leaves thousands of homes without electricity
Hydro-Quebec is reporting 12,908 households are without power as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday
-
Quebec reports 1,234 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths
Quebec has 1,234 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 457,059 since the start of the pandemic.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario extends pause on reopening plan as COVID-19 situation worsens
Ontario is extending its pause indefinitely on moving to the next step of the reopening plan as COVID-19 cases continue to increase.
-
NEW
NEW | COVID-19 hospitalizations hold steady in Ottawa
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 68 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 cases in local hospitals remains steady.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario will see rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations even without Omicron variant, modelling suggests
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Ontario will continue to rise substantially, even without the Omicron variant, if vaccinations do not increase and further public health measures are not implemented, new modelling data released by the province's science table suggests.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports 928 new cases of COVID-19 as positivity rate climbs
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 928 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the province's positivity rate for the disease reaches a level unseen in months.
-
'While we don't want to be scrooge,' regional councillor asks public health to discourage workplace holiday parties
Regional Coun. Jim Erb has asked Waterloo Region’s top doctor for stronger messaging to local businesses to discourage and even ask their staff to cancel holiday work parties.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Snow squall warning in effect Tuesday
Environment Canada has issued snow squall warnings for parts of southwestern Ontario on Tuesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Hwy. 69 reopened after fatal crash kills two
Highway 69 has reopened in both directions between Key River and Parry Sound following a fatal collision Monday evening that killed two people.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario extends pause on reopening plan as COVID-19 situation worsens
Ontario is extending its pause indefinitely on moving to the next step of the reopening plan as COVID-19 cases continue to increase.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Indigenous delegation to Vatican has been postponed: AFN national chief
Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald says an upcoming Indigenous delegation to the Vatican has been postponed. She made the announcement to a virtual gathering of chiefs this morning.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Indigenous delegation to Vatican has been postponed: AFN national chief
Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald says an upcoming Indigenous delegation to the Vatican has been postponed. She made the announcement to a virtual gathering of chiefs this morning.
-
Push on to support Manitoba businesses during holidays
The Manitoba Chambers of Commerce is reminding holiday shoppers to buy, brag and tag this season.
-
Doctors Manitoba says surgical, diagnostic backlog in province has grown to 152,000 cases
Doctors Manitoba is estimating that the province’s surgical and diagnostic backlog has grown to 152,000 cases.
Vancouver
-
Climate change: Retreating glaciers are creating new salmon habitat, B.C. study shows
The retreat of glaciers in the Pacific mountains of British Columbia and Alaska could produce thousands of kilometres of potential new salmon habitat, a study led by researchers at Simon Fraser University shows.
-
Barge grounded in Vancouver's English Bay not removed, details on recovery plan expected in coming weeks
A barge that's been grounded near Vancouver's English Bay since last month wasn't removed as expected on Monday, and the city says a recovery plan may not be released for weeks.
-
B.C. storms: Crews still working to restore power to some impacted by November's atmospheric rivers
BC Hydro says its crews restored service to more than 80 customers in the Interior over the weekend who were impacted by a severe storm on Nov. 14 and 15.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE @ 1:30 P.M.
LIVE @ 1:30 P.M. | Vancouver Island COVID-19 cases: Health officials to provide update
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Tuesday on the province's battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
NEW
NEW | Comox Valley RCMP investigating Buckley Bay break-in
Comox Valley RCMP are asking the public for help identifying someone who broke into a business in Buckley Bay, B.C.
-
Washington man's conviction reversed in 1987 murders of Vancouver Island couple
A Washington state man convicted of killing a young couple from Saanich, B.C., more than three decades ago will get a new trial after an appeals court reversed his conviction due to a juror's bias.