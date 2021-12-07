Power outage behind traffic backlogs west of downtown

EDMONTON -

A power outage in the neighbourhoods surrounding Groat Road is now expected to last until 1 p.m., EPCOR says.

The Glenora, Inglewood, McQueen, North Glenora, Oliver, Westmount and Woodcroft neighbourhoods lost power around 8:10 a.m.

About 4,300 customers were affected.

Traffic lights were out on 102 Avenue between 124 Street and 142 Street Tuesday morning, and police say they are also out on 124 Street between 104 Avenue and 111 Avenue.

"There is a collision at 107 Ave and 124 St. Drivers should avoid the area, as traffic remains disorganized," police said.

"Motorists are reminded that when traffic lights are not functioning, they are to treat the intersection as a four-way stop and proceed with caution."

EPCOR originally estimated service would be restored at 10 a.m. but later extended the timeframe.

An equipment failure caused the outage.