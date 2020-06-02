Advertisement
Edmonton News | Local Breaking | CTV News Edmonton
Power restored in central Edmonton after 'vehicle incident': Epcor
Published Tuesday, June 2, 2020 2:13PM MDT
Epcor says a vehicle incident left thousands of customers without power in central Edmonton on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Chris Brinkworth/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- The "vehicle incident" that left approximately 3,800 customers without power in Bonnie Doon, Cloverdale, Mill Creek Ravine North, River Valley Walterdale, Rossdale, Strathcona and Strathearn was resolved at approximately 2:15 p.m., Epcor said.