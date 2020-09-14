Advertisement
Power restored to more than 3,200 customers after outage in southeast Edmonton
Published Monday, September 14, 2020 9:43AM MDT Last Updated Monday, September 14, 2020 10:20AM MDT
EDMONTON -- Power has been restored to more than 3,200 customers who were without power Monday morning after an outage hit several neighbourhoods in southeast Edmonton.
The outage was reported just before 9 a.m. and EPCOR restored the power less than 90 minutes later.
The outage affected the Greenview, Hillview, Lee Ridge, Michaels Park and Tweedle Place neighbourhoods.