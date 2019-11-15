EDMONTON -- Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is expected to respond to reporter questions about a top adviser's travel expenses and family connections around the awarding of a legal contract after delivering a speech at the Rural Municipalities of Alberta (RMA) fall convention on Friday morning.

Kenney is expected to deliver his speech to convention delegates at 11:30 MST and meet with media immediately after.

CTV News will livestream both the speech and availability.

Yesterday, the NDP Opposition called for an Auditor General probe after revealing that Kenney's principal adviser had spent $45,000 of taxpayer money since he was appointed six months ago, including more than $18,000 on four trips abroad to London.

The NDP is also calling for Steve Allen's resignation as head of the province's public inquiry into foreign influence on the energy industry's reputation. That follows revelations that had paid Calgary law firm Dentons more than $900,000 for legal advice. Allan’s son Toby Allan is a partner in that firm.

The RMA invites elected leaders and staff from Alberta's 69 counties and municipal districts to its convention.

Other issues discussed there this week include rural crime, broadband internet access and a new property tax on cannabis production facilities.