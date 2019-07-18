Premier serves up free pancake breakfast in honour of K-Days
Jason Kenney serves pancakes at the annual K-Days Premier's Pancake Breakfast on July 18, 2019. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
Published Thursday, July 18, 2019 8:16AM MDT
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was serving up flapjacks on Thursday morning at the annual Premier’s K-Days Pancake Breakfast.
The event ran from 7 to 9 a.m. at the legislature grounds.
Free pancakes, eggs and sausages, along with gluten free options, were on the menu.
K-Days officially starts on Friday.