While provincial campgrounds in Alberta are closed, new rules mean private campgrounds can open for business, but the official opposition is calling for them to close.

Some will open as early as next weekend.

Glowing Embers RV Park and Travel Centre is open year round.

Some live at the facility, while others just pass through.

“Our business is probably down 60 percent to normal,” said owner Michelle Mol. “All of our caravans. Anyone out of country has cancelled, so probably 99 percent of our phone ringing inside right now is probably cancelling of summer vacations.”

Mol said they have taken the pandemic seriously, and made several changes around the park.

“The arcades closed. The gym is closed. We’ve done some things. Upped our cleaning,” she said.

The province says private campgrounds that do stay open are expected to bring in stricter rules.

Things like closing shared washrooms, stopping group camping and posting signs.

But New Democrat Environment and Park Critic Marlin Schmidt said the changes aren’t enough.

“Albertans deserve to feel safe and healthy in their communities. All campgrounds should be treated equally in this situation,” Schmidt said in a written statement to CTV News Edmonton. “In order to protect the health and safety of Albertans, private campgrounds should follow the lead of our provincial parks and remain closed until public health measures to restrict the spread of COVID-19 are lifted.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sarah Plowman