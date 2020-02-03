EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton is looking into decreasing the speed limit on residential and collector roadways.

The limit for local residential and collector roadways would be decreased from 50 km/h to 40 km/h, while speed limits in neighbourhoods in central Edmonton, deemed the core zone, would be decreased to 30 km/h.

Currently, arterial roads in residential areas are not part of the proposal and would not see a decreased speed limit.

City administration is studying the frequency of crashes, area land use, traffic volume, and other speed reductions (like playground zones) to decide which roads should be exempt from lower speed limits.

The city has launched an online arrival tool to help drivers calculate how long it would take them to drive in the city under the proposed plan.

The proposal has been under consideration since 2018. City administration will present their findings to council this month.