Advertisement
Protest in support of Indian farmers winds its way through Edmonton
Published Sunday, February 7, 2021 7:10PM MST
Share:
EDMONTON -- Dozens drove across the city on Sunday in the bitter cold rallying in support of Indian farmers.
The caravan of cars made its way through the river valley, south Edmonton to the Henday.
The group is showing solidarity with Indian farmers who are protesting against a number of bills put forward by the Indian government.
The farmers are concerned the laws will allow corporations to exploit workers and family farms.
RELATED IMAGES