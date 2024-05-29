Province spending $66M on community grants, including funding for Edmonton streetcars

The province is investing $66 million in community spaces, non-profits and cultural projects as part of Budget 2024 through the Community Initiatives Program (CIP) and the Community Facility Enhancement Program (CFEP).

The money will be used to fund new playgrounds, seniors programs, and art classes, among other things.

"We are empowering these organizations to continue to deliver social, recreational and cultural programming that benefits all Albertans," Tanya Fir, minister for arts, culture, and status of women told reporters at a media event on Wednesday.

One of the groups that will receive funding is the Edmonton Radial Railway Society.

The group operates the High Level Bridge Streetcar in Edmonton and the streetcars at Fort Edmonton Park.

The society will receive $125,000 in grants for railway track maintenance to continue the safe operation of its vintage streetcars.

The president of the group says it is operated entirely by volunteers, who put in 20,000 hours in 2023 alone.

"We're responsible for all aspects of our operations and infrastructure including maintenance of the track along the streetcar line," Chris Ashdown said. "Our primary sources of funding come from fares and charters. The High Level Bridge Streetcar is a unique Edmonton attraction that combines history and spectacular views from the highest streetcar bridge in the world."

For more information on the grants, visit the province's website.