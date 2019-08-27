

CTV News Edmonton





The province is expected to provide the first quarter financial update on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Travis Teows will update the 2019-20 Q1 actuals at a press conference at the Legislature at 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday’s update will have the revenue and spending numbers from April through June.

In the year-end report for 2018-19 delivered at the end of June, the deficit sat at $6.7 billion, up $1.3 billion from 2017-18, and total revenue was $49.6 billion, up $2.3 billion from 2017-18.

CTV News Edmonton will carry the 10:30 press conference live on our website.