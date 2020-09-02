EDMONTON -- Alberta's education minister will explain Wednesday how the province is spending millions of dollars in federal funding to help students and staff return to class safely.

Adriana LaGrange and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw are set to deliver an update on school re-entry at 11 a.m.

Thousands of Alberta students are heading back to school this week. Staff and students will be asked to follow increased safety measures amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including mandatory masks for students in Grades 4 to 12.

Alberta will receive $262 million in federal funding, part of a $2-billion Safe Return to Class Fund.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the financial commitment late in August. At the time, the province said it needed more time to decide how to spent the money.

On Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney said it won't be used to reduce class sizes.

“We appreciate the additional federal funding, but there is no world in which you could reduce class sizes in half and reopen the schools for the current school year,” Kenney said.

According to the premier, the education minister has been consulting with school boards and superintendents on how to spend the money over the 2020-21 school year.

This is a developing story, more details to come.