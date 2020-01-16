EDMONTON -- Edmontonians were invited to give their feedback on a proposed rezoning in Strathcona on Wednesday night.

A developer has proposed a new seven to eight story mixed use building at 99 Street and 90 Avenue. The plans include up to 60 residential units and ground floor commercial space along 99 Street.

The feedback gathered at the public engagement session will help inform city planners' recommendation to council.

"A lot of times we find that people that live nearest the sites and experience those places every day can give us some local insight to make sure that we're not missing something," planner Andrew McLellan said.

Linda Duncan lives in the area and is concerned about yet another high density development being approved.

"Everybody expressed concern about the Bateman Development - two 20 story towers. Most of us expressed the concern "What is going to happen to the traffic on 99st?" They are just ignoring it," Duncan said. "And so now we are going to be building an eight story building at the end of my street: I can't get across the street most times."

"It's really going to hurt our community," she added.

City planners are currently working on analysis and a technical review.

The city council public hearing date has not been set.