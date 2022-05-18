'Put this process in the past': Kenney confident he'll win UCP review

Alberta's premier was "optimistic for a very good result" as the hours ticked down on his United Conservative Party leadership review, with results due after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Kenney, through a spokesperson, was already planning past the announcement as he focused on getting "back to doing the people's work."

"This has been an exhaustive, one-of-a-kind process in which tens of thousands of votes will be cast," spokesperson Brock Harrison told CTV News Edmonton Tuesday.

"The premier is optimistic for a very good result tomorrow night and is hopeful the party and government can put this process in the past."

UCP officials said more than 14,000 people tuned in to a livestream of the votes verification process, amid concerns over vote legitimacy.

Some, including sitting UCP MLAs, have complained about the process and cast doubts about whether or not the vote will be fair.

Kenney's 2017 leadership victory over rival Brian Jean is still being probed by the RCMP.

Last week, correspondence obtained by The Canadian Press indicates Elections Alberta is investigating allegations of possible illegal bulk buying of party memberships in Wednesday's vote.

"We've taken extraordinary steps to ensure the security and integrity of this vote," UCP President Cynthia Moore said in a Tuesday release from the party.

Kenney has set his goal at 50 per cent, plus one, to stay on as leader. If he fails to reach 50 per cent, the party's bylaws state that he must quit, triggering a leadership race.

The results are expected between 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and Kenney is scheduled to give a speech in Calgary afterwards. You can watch it live here by clicking on the video at the top of this story.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Chelan Skulski and The Canadian Press