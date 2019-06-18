

CTV News Edmonton





The Edmonton Police Service is demonstrating to drivers how they should legally store cannabis in their vehicles.

The Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act says "No person may transport cannabis in a vehicle unless the cannabis is contained in closed packaging that is out of reach of the driver and any other occupants of the vehicle."

According to EPS Cannabis Compliance Officer Const. Dexx Williams, 60.8 per cent of charges laid since cannabis became legal in October to May 2019 were for improperly transporting it.

"We’re finding that many citizens are doing everything legally, going to the licensed retail store to buy their cannabis, but then they’re driving home with their purchase on their back seat," Const. Dexx said in a news release. "We don’t want to lay charges or give tickets to people who are trying to follow the laws, but we have to take violations involving cannabis in vehicles very seriously."

Dexx says cannabis should be in a sealed package in a location that’s out of reach of everyone in the vehicle, like in the trunk, the back of a van or SUV, under a rear seat, or in a locked glove compartment.

A sealed container can include a ziplock bag, a tupperware container, or the original packaging the cannabis came in.

Police are reminding drivers that it’s also illegal to use cannabis in a vehicle.

The fine for improper transport of cannabis is $115, and using cannabis in a vehicle is $575.

Public transit users can also carry cannabis as long as it's in a sealed container.