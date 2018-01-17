RCMP are investigating after a semi-tractor trailer struck a support for an overpass on the QE2 Wednesday morning.

Leduc RCMP said the semi was headed south on the QE2 when it went off the road, and hit a support structure for the Highway 616 overpass. The vehicle then caught fire.

Police said the extent of injuries suffered by the driver was not known.

Officers responded to the collision at 10:45 a.m.

Traffic on the highway in both directions was diverted – traffic was not flowing on the QE2 or over the overpass at that location.

The highway was reopened to traffic early Wednesday afternoon.

More to come…