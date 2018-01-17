Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
QE2 reopens after collision, Hwy 616 overpass still closed
RCMP released a photo of the aftermath on the QE2 at Hwy 616 - after a semi-tractor trailer went off the road, hit a support structure on the bridge and then caught fire. Supplied.
Published Wednesday, January 17, 2018 12:19PM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 17, 2018 1:49PM MST
RCMP are investigating after a semi-tractor trailer struck a support for an overpass on the QE2 Wednesday morning.
Leduc RCMP said the semi was headed south on the QE2 when it went off the road, and hit a support structure for the Highway 616 overpass. The vehicle then caught fire.
Police said the extent of injuries suffered by the driver was not known.
Officers responded to the collision at 10:45 a.m.
Traffic on the highway in both directions was diverted – traffic was not flowing on the QE2 or over the overpass at that location.
The highway was reopened to traffic early Wednesday afternoon.
