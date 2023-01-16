RCMP ask for help to find 3 teens missing from Red Deer

Mounties in central Alberta issued a missing persons alert Monday afternoon for three girls who were reported missing on Sunday.

Police did not say whether or not the disappearances are suspicious, but said there is a strong possibility that they are with each other and that officers want to make sure they are safe.

Roxanne Dyck, 15, is described as:

5’6"

120 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Ciaira Pettit, 13, is described as:

5’4”

100 pounds

Black hair

Brown Eyes

Abby Savory, 15, is described as:

5’0”

150 pounds

Purple and Pink hair

Brown eyes

Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS.)