Police in Red Deer were called to the scene of a shooting overnight.

Officers were called to reports of shots fired in the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood late Thursday night.

RCMP have not released many details about the incident, saying one or more people may have been injured.

At last word, police were still looking for possible suspects – RCMP said there was no risk to the public, since the incident was not believed to be random.

BREAKING: Red Deer RCMP are on scene investigating an incident. No word on what happened but witnesses in the area say shots were fired. No update from police just yet. Mounties have blocked off 60th street at 55th ave. Two back-alleys also blocked off. pic.twitter.com/evcCrtbtmD — Tyson Fedor (@CTV_TysonFedor) January 19, 2018

RCMP investigate reports of shots fired in Riverside Meadows neighbourhood. Suspects still at large. No danger to the public. Calling it an isolated incident. Mounties believe a person or individuals may be injured. The extent, not known. Call came in before 11 PM Thursday. pic.twitter.com/L7CjHINhpV — Tyson Fedor (@CTV_TysonFedor) January 19, 2018

RCMP are still investigating.