Police in Red Deer were called to the scene of a shooting overnight.

Officers were called to reports of shots fired in the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood late Thursday night.

RCMP have not released many details about the incident, saying one or more people may have been injured.

At last word, police were still looking for possible suspects – RCMP said there was no risk to the public, since the incident was not believed to be random.

 

 

 

RCMP are still investigating.