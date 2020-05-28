EDMONTON -- Police are investigating a drive-by shooting involving two vehicles in Beaumont Wednesday night.

The driver of a vehicle with a number of people in it noticed a suspicious grey vehicle behind as they entered Beaumont from Edmonton, RCMP said.

As they got to a home at approximately 7:45 p.m., the suspicious vehicle pulled up beside them and fired shots, police said. No one was injured and the vehicle where the shots came from fled.

Mounties and the Edmonton Police Service's Air One helicopter searched for the vehicle but could not find it. Eventually, they found the abandoned vehicle in Leduc County.

The shooting, which police does not believe to be random, is under investigation.

Anyone with information about it is asked to call RCMP at 780-929-7410 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.