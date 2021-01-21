Advertisement
RCMP investigating fatal collision northeast of Edmonton
Published Thursday, January 21, 2021 8:01AM MST
Elk Point RCMP is investigating a collision between an SUV and a semi-truck that left one driver dead. (File photo)
EDMONTON -- One woman is dead after a head-on collision between an SUV and a semi-truck south of Elk Point.
The two vehicles collided on Highway 41 on Jan. 17 around 10:45 a.m.
Elk Point RCMP said the northbound SUV attempted to pass a vehicle and hit the southbound semi.
The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi-truck driver was not injured.
The collision is under investigation.
RCMP said it will not release the woman's name.